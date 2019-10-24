Fancy a Christmas trip to the Big Apple? Direct flights between Newcastle Airport and New York announced
Holidaymakers can jet off to spend Christmas in the Big Apple next year - as airline announces four special trips.
Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks has added more trips for Winter 2020 and customers will be able to purchase direct, return flights between Newcastle Airport and New York from just £419.
Four new trips have been added following a sell-out demand from the dream destination this year.
These four-night trips include Thanksgiving, Christmas Shopping and Winter in New York which depart on November 22, November 26, December 3 and December 17 - giving holidaymakers fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to visiting the magical city.
In total, the company is putting on 19 New York trips from six of its UK bases for Winter 2020.
As well as flights with Jet2.com, there are package breaks for sale with Jet2CityBreaks across iconic 3-5 star hotels in central New York locations.
Packages with Jet2CityBreaks from Newcastle Airport start from £899 per person, and they can be secured now for only £60pp deposit.
Jet2.com flight only options are also available from £419* per person, including taxes.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks said: “Our New York trips from Newcastle Airport have once again proved extremely popular with customers looking to enjoy a break to the Big Apple ahead of Christmas, and we’re delighted to be offering another programme of direct flights and unforgettable trips to the magical city from Newcastle Airport.
“With Thanksgiving, Christmas Shopping and Winter in New York covered, there really is something for everyone!”