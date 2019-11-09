Robert Fletcher, 15, was chosen to represent Houghton Cadets in the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London on Sunday, November 10.

Houghton Kepier Academy pupil was selected along with fellow Houghton Cadet Danny Lavelle, 15, to represent regional cadet branches during the national service of Remembrance.

Wearing his NTP camouflage uniform, Robert will line the route that members of the Royal Family will follow as they pay their respects at The Cenotaph.

(Left to right) Robert Fletcher, 15, with brother Lindin Fletcher, 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ambitious youngster is in his final year of school and plans to join the army on graduating next summer.

He first travelled to Stainton Camp in Durham, spending the night there before continuing on to Hammersmith Barracks in London, where he has been staying since Thursday.

Proud parents Kevin and Lisa Oliver said it will be an incredible experience for their son.

Kevin, 39, said: “Robert has been going to Houghton Cadets for around four years and goes twice a week on a Tuesday and Thursday at their base in Newbottle Street.

“He was selected along with his friend Danny to take part in the remembrance service in London where he and other cadets from across the country will be taking part.

“Some of them were chosen to take part in the service at the Royal Albert Hall and Robert was chosen to line the route that the Queen and Royal Family will pass to go to Whitehall and The Cenotaph.”

Robert’s younger brother, Lindin Fletcher, 12, now has hopes to follow in his footsteps and join the army.

Kevin continued: “We will be watching Robert on TV from 10.20am and are hoping to spot him.

“It is an once in a lifetime experience and something he will remember for the rest of his life.

“We are very proud.”