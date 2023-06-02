The family of missing Sunderland woman Danielle Best have issued a heartfelt plea for information in the hopes of bringing her home safely.

Danielle, 36, was reported as missing around 6pm on Tuesday , May 30, after failing to make contact with her family.

She hadn’t been seen since the previous night and the disappearance is highly out of character for Danielle, who is from the Eden Vale area of the city.

An investigation was launched and searches to bring Danielle home safely have been ongoing since her family reported her as missing.

Today Danielle’s parents, Jeanette and Jeff Best, have issued an urgent appeal for information and are asking anyone with information to get in touch, as they grow increasingly worried about her.

In a statement they said: “Danielle is extremely vulnerable and alone. She’s got no money or way of contacting anyone and we don’t know if she’s had any food or water.

“We’ve not heard anything for a few days and this is not like Danielle at all. We’re getting more and more worried as the days go on and we just need to know that she’s OK.

“Danielle, if you are reading this and don’t want to speak to us, that’s fine, but please can you let someone know that you are OK? If anyone has seen Danielle or has information about please speak to the police.”

It's believed that Danielle, who also has links to the Wallsend and North Shields areas, may have travelled towards the Marsden area.

Officers have also issued fresh CCTV which captured Danielle as she walked past the Harbour View, on Marine Walk at 7.13pm on Monday. She was wearing a blue T-shirt and black leggings.

Chief Inspector Lorraine Cuthbertson, who is leading the search operation, said: “We're increasingly concerned for Danielle’s welfare and our searches remain ongoing.

“We’d ask the public once again to please get in touch with any information, no matter how small it may seem, so we can help bring Danielle home safely.”

Danielle is described as 5’5 tall with medium length straight purple hair and has a local accent. She has two distinctive dove tattoos on her right upper arm, a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder and a tribal tattoo on her lower back.