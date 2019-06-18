The children of George Ng say they take his lead in living a full life as they reflect on the outcome of his inquest.

Julie, 33, and Nigel, their mother Peng and a large number of friends attended the hearing at Newcastle Civic Centre, which heard he died after suffering a rare brain haemorrhage and complications caused by trying to revive him.

George Ng surrounded by his family and friends.

Read more: Sunderland Chinese takeaway boss George Ng died after suffering 'unpredictable' brain haemorrhage, inquest hears

Julie said: “He is so missed and people still talk about him all the time.

“He was a funny guy, a larger than life personality.

“He wanted to do so much with his life and that’s the way he was and that’s what we take from him.

The coffin of popular takeaway boss George Ng passes his takeaway on on Queen's Crescent on his funeral day in October. Picture by Tom Banks

“He is still such an inspiration to us.”

Related: 'Such a lovely man' - tributes pouring in to 'gentleman' Sunderland Chinese takeaway owner George Ng

The 60-year-old came to the UK from an area near Hong Kong in 1973.

George – whose birth name was Chee Kee – dad Jimmy and brother Danny set up the Lotus Garden in High Street West before George launched the Fountain Garden in Barnes.

George Ng, pictured in a yellow t-shirt centre, with son Nigel to the left, with other members of the Chinese performance art group they helped set up.

He was an active member of the North East’s Chinese community and famous among customers for his salt and pepper chips.

After his inquest, Julie said inquest had helped the family understand the “complex” reason for his death and hopes it raises awareness of such conditions, as well as the potential help defribulators can give.

The hearing was told the kit would not activate after assessing his condition, but she hopes their installation in communities could help others.

George Ng was an active member of the Chinese community in the North East.

George Ng pictured with his best mate John Gilby at the Fountain Garden.