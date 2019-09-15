Family and friends pay tribute to much-loved Sunderland dad Richie Jordan in memorial match

Richie Jordan, from Grangetown, sadly lost his life when he was a passenger in a crash near the A690 Durham Road junction in the early hours of Sunday, August 4.

Richie, a well-respected midfielder, was due to play for Grangetown Florists on that day so on Sunday, September 15, at Meadow Park in Ryhope, the side, joined with Richie’s former team Henderson’s Butchers to remember him and raise funds to help support his family.

Local businesses including Port of Call, Ques takeaway, Modern Day Fitness and Great Annual Savings donated prizes and the use of the pitch was gifted by Sunderland RCA.

Veronica and Carol were given flowers before footballers from Grangetown Florists and Henderson Butchers took to the pitch at Meadow Park, Ryhope.

Philie Hall, manager of Grangetown Florists, organised the event with Craig Hubbard, Martin McGill, James Smith and Darren Grant who donated the cup.

Philie said the players have been enthusiastic about the game, adding: “There’s been a few crunching tackles going on which is quite surprising but its the way Richie liked to play the game so I think the lads wanted to go out and put a good performance in for him.

“This would be a nice thing to do to keep Richie’s name alive every year.”

Before the match, Richie’s mum Veronica and his partner Carol King were given bouquets of flowers before everyone took part in a minute’s applause.

The lads played competitively as Richie would have wanted

Veronica said: “We’re so thankful for the lads who played with Richard in the past for coming along and even their parents. There’s a lot of school friends who he played with at St Aidan’s in year seven here.

“We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed with the support for Carol and Quinn and to us as a family. It’s so tragic but that’s the main thing that people have given up their time for him.”

Carol said: “This match means loads to me because I met him when he played for Henderson’s Butchers and he was the final piece of the jigsaw for them.

“I’ve actually looked forward to this which is strange so say but I have.”

Family and friends watched on and applauded

Family and friends headed to The Hendon Grange after the memorial match.

It is hoped that this will become a yearly memorial