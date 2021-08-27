The plaque presentation to friends and family of Mark Langton

Mark Langton’s friends and family have continually supported Sunderland RNLI with donations and fundraisers since he drowned in a tragic accident at Hendon Promenade on 10 April 2006.

Mark was washed out to sea from the promenade by rough breaking waves while he played with friends and despite a major rescue mission involving volunteers from Sunderland RNLI, co-ordinated by UK Coastguard, Mark was later pronounced dead at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Over the last 15 years the family have supported Sunderland RNLI in memory of Mark and have now raised over £20,000 towards the operational running costs of Sunderland’s two inshore lifeboats.

Mark Langton and mum Beverley.

The family were presented with a commemorative plaque during their visit to Sunderland Lifeboat Station by Lifeboat Operations Manager James Jamieson.

James said: “Year upon year Mark Langton's family and friends have continued to support our volunteers by raising vital funds towards the running costs of the station. We are extremely grateful for their efforts especially during the recent difficult times caused by the pandemic.”

The pandemic has made fundraising difficult but Margaret Moan, a close family friend, said that they still managed to organise games of bingo at Hendon Grange Pub, raffles and cake sales with Mark's Mam, Bev, also taking part in a charity Colour Run at Gosforth Race Course.

Mark’s tragic death reminds us all of the dangers of the sea and the RNLI would like to stress that if you are visiting the coast please go with other people, check the weather and tides and if anyone does get into trouble call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Sunderland RNLI Lifeboat Station is the oldest continually operational lifeboat in the United Kingdom. It was originally opened in 1800 before being adopted by the RNLI in 1865.

As a registered charity the RNLI relies on voluntary donations and legacies from the public for its income.

