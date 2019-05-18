Eurovision 2019: What time will Hartlepool's Michael Rice sing Bigger Than Us?

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 is fast approaching.

With his home town holding a free Eurovision party on Saturday night, Hartlepool's Michael Rice is among 26 acts performing for the public vote at the Expo Tel Aviv, Israel.

Hartlepool's Michael Rice represents the UK at Eurovision 2019.

Here we detail the running order of the grand final, which will be broadcast on BBC1 between 8pm and 11.40pm (BST) on Saturday.

The running order is decided by the European Broadcasting Union, Eurovision's governing body, and is designed to ensure each act has the opportunity to stand out.

Producers look at the genre and tempo of the song, whether it features props and excessive lighting or pyrotechnics, and the number of backing dancers or vocalists.

Running order

1. Malta - Michela Pace with Chameleon

2. Albania - Jonida Maliqi with Ktheju Tokes

3. Czech Republic - Lake Malawi with Friend Of A Friend

4. Germany - S!sters with Sister

5. Russia - Sergey Lazarev with Scream

6. Denmark - Leonora with Love Is Forever

7. San Marino - Serhat with Say Na Na Na

8. North Macedonia - Tamara Todevska with Proud

9. Sweden - John Lundvik with Too Late For Love

10. Slovenia - Zala Kralj and Gasper Santl with Sebi

11. Cyprus - Tamta with Replay

12. Netherlands - Duncan Laurence with Arcade

13. Greece - Katerine Duska with Better Love

Halfway break

14. Israel - Kobi Marimi with Home

15. Norway - KEiiNO with Spirit In The Sky

16. United Kingdom - Michael Rice with Bigger Than Us

17. Iceland - Hatari - Hatrio Mun Sigra

18. Estonia - Victor Crone with Storm

19. Belarus - Zena with Like It

20. Azerbaijan - Chingiz with Truth

21. France - Bilal Hassani with Roi

22. Italy - Mahmood with Soldi

23. Serbia - Nevena Bozovic with Kruna

24. Switzerland - Luca Hanni with She Got Me

25. Australia - Kate Miller-Heidke with Zero Gravity

26. Spain - Miki with La Venda

Of course, with Eurovision notorious for finishing late - not helped by incessant waffling by presenters and result announcers - it is difficult to calculate exactly what time Michael will take to the stage.

But if things go according to plan then make sure you are tuned in around 9.20pm.