Entries due to close for Sunderland City 10k and half marathon events as SAFC executive director Charlie Methven gets set to run

There are just hours left to sign up for this year's Sunderland 5k, 10k and half marathon events.

Runners looking to take part in the Siglion Sunderland City Runs, with the 5k event on Saturday and the 10k and half marathon on Sunday, will have to register online by midnight tonight.

The all new Sunderland City 5K will be held at 6pm on Saturday and will be the first mass participation event to take place on the Northern Spire Bridge since it opened.

It will be followed by the well-established Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K on Sunday, with the Active Sunderland BIG 3K Run also taking place on the Sunday morning.

The weekend of runs will see more than 5,000 participants take to the streets of Wearside across all of the events.

The entry fee for the 5k is £15, while the entry for the 10k is £23 for affiliated runners and £25 for unaffiliated runners.

The Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon will start at 10.25am on Sunday and the entry prices are £33 and £35 respectively.

Both the 10K and half marathon will start and finish in Keel Square in Sunderland city centre.

Among those set to run is Sunderland AFC executive director Charlie Methven, who will take part in the 10k to raise money for the Foundation of Light.

Runners can enter for any of the events at www.sunderlandcity10k.com

Entries for the Active Sunderland BIG 3k Run are available at www.sunderland.gov.uk/BIG3k2019