Engineers working to fix power cut in Sunderland community

Homes have been left without electricity following a power cut.

Northern Powergrid says properties in the SR4 postcode area of Sunderland have been left without power.

Power is expected to be restored by 1pm today.

The company tweeted: "TeamPowergrid are working hard to get your power back on as quickly and safely as we can.

"Once our engineers started to fix the power cut we found an underground cable needed to be repaired.

"We now estimate that your power will be back on by 13:00.

"Thanks for your patience."