Emmerdale actor John Middleton set to launch South Shields Memory Walk in aid of Alzheimer's Society
Walkers taking to the South Shields coast in honour of families affected by dementia will be waved on their way by Emmerdale actor John Middleton.
John, who is best known for playing vicar Ashley Thomas on the ITV soap, will be in Shields this weekend to launch the town’s Memory Walk for Alzheimer’s Society and cut the ribbon.
The walk is the North East’s flagship event for the charity, with thousands expected to take part, raising money and awareness for those with dementia and their families, across 17km, 7km and 1.5km distances.
Alzheimer’s holds a special place in the heart of the Emmerdale actor, who took on a touching storyline in 2015 as his character was diagnosed with younger-onset vascular dementia.
The soap was praised by Alzheimer’s Society for its sensitive handling of Ashley’s story, and a ground-breaking episode which explored dementia from the perspective of the person living with it.
Good luck to everyone taking part in the Memory Walk on Saturday, October 5. Don’t forget to smile for our photographers and send your own pictures of the day into the Gazette on social media.
What’s happening on Memory Walk day in South Shields?
10:15am: First Zumba warm-up for Memory Walk plus participants. This is the longer challenge over 17km.
10.30am: Launch of Memory Walk plus.
11.45am: Second Zumba warm-up for the main Memory Walk, a 7km route.
12pm: The Memory Walk gets underway, with actor John Middleton cutting the ribbon.