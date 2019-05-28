Emergency services called to incident on Sunderland's Queen Alexandra Bridge

Emergency services were called to an incident on the Queen Alexandra Bridge in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police were called at around 7pm following reports of 'concern for a person.'

The bridge was closed for a short period of time while officers were at the scene but has since reopened.

Police have confirmed that the incident has been resolved positively.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police were called to the Queen Alexandra bridge at 6.58pm following report of concern for a person.

"The incident has now been resolved and positive action was taken"

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident to assist police at around 7.40pm.

Emergency services left the scene around 8pm.

* You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans. Whatever you’re going through, call us free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.