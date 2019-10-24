Emergency response after 'multiple reports' of red flares being let off over coastline
Reports of red flares over the coast sparked off a callout to emergency teams.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 7:28 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 7:48 am
South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Cullercoats RNLI crew were alerted after “multiple reports” of red flares in the Whitburn and Marsden area at 8pm yesterday, Wednesday, October 23.
A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “An extensive search was carried out both on the shore and on water between Marsden and Seaburn.
“With no signs of any persons or vessels in distress, we were stood down.”