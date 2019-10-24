Emergency response after 'multiple reports' of red flares being let off over coastline

Red flares were spotted over the Marsden and Whitburn area, leading to searches by the emergency services.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Cullercoats RNLI crew were alerted after “multiple reports” of red flares in the Whitburn and Marsden area at 8pm yesterday, Wednesday, October 23.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “An extensive search was carried out both on the shore and on water between Marsden and Seaburn.

“With no signs of any persons or vessels in distress, we were stood down.”