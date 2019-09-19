Elvis Costello and The Imposters set to perform their first Sunderland concert in 40 years

Elvis Costello. Photo credit: Ian West/PA Wire

The highly-anticipated Sunderland show is set to take place on March 3, 2020, where it will be their first appearance in the city for 40 years.

Joining Costello will be his band The Imposters, who are comprised of keyboardist Steve Nieve, drummer Pete Thomas and bassist and vocalist Davey Faraher.

They will be joined by singers Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee who also appeared on the Look Now album in 2018.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters are set to perform at the Sunderland Empire Theatre.

The 13-date tour will be the first in a decade for Elvis Costello and The Imposters – kicking off on February 28 at the Eventim Olympia in Liverpool and then ending on March 18 in Birmingham at Symphony Hall.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 20, from 10am.

Costello began his career as part of London's pub rock scene in the early 1970s and later became associated with the first wave of the British punk and new wave movement that emerged in the mid-to-late 1970s.

Shortly after recording it, he formed the Attractions as his backing band.

One of his most popular songs was ‘Oliver’s Army’ which appeared on his third album Armed Forces which was released in 1979.

Costello and the Attractions toured and recorded together for around a decade before they split in 1986.

Tickets are available at elviscostello.com or aegpresents.co.uk

TOUR DATES

February

Friday 28th LIVERPOOL, Eventim Olympia

March

Sun 1st SOUTHAMPTON, Mayflower Theatre

Mon 2nd NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall

Tues 3rd SUNDERLAND, Empire Theatre

Thurs 5th GLASGOW, SEC Armadillo

Sat 7th SHEFFIELD, City Hall

Mon 9th BLACKPOOL, Opera House Theatre

Tues 10th EDINBURGH, The Usher Hall

Thurs 12th MANCHESTER, Palace Theatre

Fri 13th LONDON, Eventim Apollo

Sun 15th OXFORD, New Theatre Oxford

Mon 16th CARDIFF, Wales Millennium Centre