Elmer's Great North Parade: Where you can follow the charity art trail across Sunderland and South Tyneside
A spectacular art trail featuring a herd of colourful elephants is about to launch across the North East – and we’ve got the inside scoop on where you can spot some of the animals.
Elmer’s Great North Parade, created in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice, will feature more than 50 individually designed Elmer the Patchwork Elephant sculptures.
Following on from the success of 2016’s Great North Snowdogs, families across the region are being encouraged to ‘follow the herd’ and spot all of the sculptures when the trail launches on Wednesday, August 21.
There will be 50 large and 114 small sculptures to find, with paper maps launching on the first day of the event. An app is also available to download and find them all.
Wondering where to start, and just where you can find them?
We have taken a look at some of the sculpture locations across the trail – check out our list and see which one you fancy going to first.
Fab Nelly by Bethan Laker: Seaburn
Stitches by Julia Roxburgh: The Bridges, Sunderland
Flora by Sue Guthrie: Sunderland Winter Gardens
Trudi by Paul Shriek: The Customs House, South Shields
Feathered Friends by Matt Sewell: Marine Park, South Shields
Elmer Armstrong by Mik Richardson: The Word, South Shields
The Beautiful Game by David Maguire: The Beacon of Light, Sunderland
Doodle by Bruce Walker: Roker Beach
A number of sculptures will also be in numerous locations across Gateshead, Newcastle and North Tyneside.