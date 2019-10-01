Elderly woman remains in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car
An elderly woman has suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car on Monday, September 30.
A woman, who is in her 80s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, where she is currently being treated.
The incident occurred on Front Street, in Framwellgate Moor, Durham, near the Marquis of Granby pub.
The road was closed for more than an hour as emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: “An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car on Front Street, Framwellgate Moor, Durham, at about 7.30pm on Monday, September 30.
“The woman, who is in her 80s, is currently being treated in the RVI, in Newcastle. The driver was uninjured.
“Witnesses or anyone with any dash cam footage are asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 403 of September 30.”