Jack Moss.

Northumbria Police has issued an alert after Jack Moss went missing in Dunston, Gateshead, earlier this afternoon, Tuesday, October 29, with the force’s helicopter as part of the search.

He was last seen at about 3.10pm but is from Washington and does not know Dunston.

A force spokesperson said: “Police do not believe he is in any immediate danger but they are growing increasingly concerned about his welfare the longer he remains missing.

“Officers, including the police helicopter, have been searching the Dunston this afternoon but they are now appealing for help from the public.”

Jack is white, 4ft tall, slim and has mousey brown/ginger hair.

He was wearing a distinctive brown coat, a green t-shirt with a dinosaur on it and black trainers.