Eggs record smashed again: Readers donate more than 3,000 Easter gifts to Sunderland Echo and Hope 4 Kids appeal

It is going to be a cracking Easter for some of our most vulnerable youngsters thanks to your egg-cellent response to our Easter Egg Appeal.

We have had a record response to our appeal with an amazing 3,452 eggs having been donated.

Shannon Crowder, Hope 4 Kidz, with Paradis Venus, of Arriva

And helping the Easter Bunny to deliver some of these chocolate treats at Sunderland Royal Hospital were Game of Thrones actor Ian Whyte and former Sunderland AFC stars Kevin Ball and Kieron Brady.

The Sunderland Echo and Hope 4 Kidz, a North East children’s charity, rely on you, the public, businesses and our drop off points to make our appeal successful and we cannot thank you enough for your continued support.

We have had some amazing donations not just from our readers but from businesses too including Arriva, The Hub Washington, Peter Heron in Sea Road as well as SR1 Rotary to name but a few.

Viv Watts, Chief Executive of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “What can we say, you have been simply amazing and what a wonderful occasion it was at Sunderland Royal Hospital. We were overwhelmed, if not a little star struck, to have had the help of Ian Whyte, Kevin Ball and Kieron Brady make this delivery an extra special treat for the children.

Liz Witney, office manager, and Joanne Kennedy, from Peter Heron in Sea Road, Sunderland

“Every year we worry that we will not be able to help all the children that we would like, but once again we have been left speechless by you generosity.

“Thank you from the very bottom of our hearts because without your help we would not be able to fulfil all the wish list that we have.

“It is a tough time for charities which rely on our help at times like this.”

Special thanks also goes to all our designated drop-off points: Tesco, the Bridges; Morrisons, Seaburn; Morrisons, Doxford Park; Sainsbury’s, Wessington Way; Sainsbury’s, Silksworth; Sainsbury’s, Washington; Sainsbury’s, Fulwell; Virgin Money, Fawcett Street; Virgin Money, the Bridges; Virgin Money, The Galleries; Virgin Money, Chester-le-Street; Virgin Money, Durham; Hays Travel, Santander and Wilkinsons, Sunderland.

Shannon Crowder, Hope 4 Kidz, Lindsay Capeling, The Hub Washington

Gavin Foster, Managing Editor of the Sunderland Echo, said: “Once again people have amazed us with their generosity.

“We cannot thank you enough for all the donations, which help to make our appeals so successful and bring so much joy to some our most poorly and vulnerable youngsters. Once again thank you.”

Among the groups supported by our appeal are child protection teams, North East hospitals and refuges, young carers, Centrepoint, Bernica, Sunderland Carers’ Group, More Than Grandparents, YMCA and many more.

Shannon Crowder, Hope 4 Kidz, Nihad Cehic, SR1 Rotary Club.

Shannon Crowder, Hope 4 Kidz, with Brenda Eltringham, Sainsbury's Silksworth.

2 year old William Smith from Seaham tucking into his easter Bunny. Picture by FRANK REID

(Left to right) Kevin Ball, Ian Whyte and Kieron Brady with Sunderland Royal Hospital patient Aaron Nesbitt (11) with his Easter egg Picture by FRANK REID