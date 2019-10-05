Echo readers share their memories of Houghton Feast over the years
As Houghton Feast has made a return for 2019, the event has brought back memories for many local people.
At 7pm on Friday, October 4, hundreds flocked to Houghton’s The Broadway and Rectory Park as Houghton Feast 2019 began.
Many of the locals have been to the event over the years and Echo readers have been keen to share their memories.
Andrea Race said: “Wonderful memories. My dad taking me. Wellies on as it always rained. My dad always won me a coconut and fish.”
Sharon Harkness commented: “I used to love going down to see the lights getting switched with my Dad many years ago.”
Andrea Wright said: “Brings back childhood memories.”
It brought back family memories for David Coyles too. He said: “My uncle always took me. Then I took my niece until she went to college.”
Shirley Rudkin added: “I used to love Houghton Feast.”
Those who couldn’t attend watched our Facebook live of the opening ceremony online. Susan Smith said: “Makes me and my husband wish we were back up home.”
Esther Bruce said: “Can remember going 42 years ago. I’m 47 now!”
There was plenty of childhood memories being shared. Steven Leak added: “I used to love the feast when I was younger.”
For Sonia Ramsey it was a more recent memory. She said: “Went first time last year in my life time of 74 years.”