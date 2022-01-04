East Durham Veterans Trust has high hopes for 2022 after successful first year of providing support across the region

Founder of East Durham Veterans Trust, Andrew Cammiss launched the charity in July 2020 to provide veterans with programmes to encourage social inclusion and support for mental health.

Andrew set up the trust after suffering with PTSD and being discharged by a veterans charity after the group lost their funding.

Following a meeting with his local MP, the Trust was formed.

Andrew said: “The government support for veterans is minimal so I wanted to provide help to those in need and it’s been successful – we’ve helped so many people.

"It’s important to have trusts like this because there are urgent end of life help centres but nothing before that, we want to help people before it gets to that stage.”

East Durham Veterans host their own mental health programme, which offers a counselling programme for a number of people who are suffering, especially with PTSD.

Group event with veterans and their families are organised by the charity.

Last year, the charity which is based in Seaham, supported 180 people.

The Trust now has a regular Saturday meet up, a successful breakfast club, groups including arts and crafts, peer support, fishing group, photography and smart recovery for people suffering from addiction.

Monthly trips are also organised which included Beamish museum and Eden camp last year.

Andrew added: "The group is looking to provide more suicide prevention and more trips which includes taking 30 veterans and their family members to Northumbria zoo.

“We are looking forward to 2022 and have several things lined up to continue supporting others."

