East Durham Sunderland fan scoops £5,000 after 'daft bet' on England to win 4-0 in Euro quarter final
A football fan is celebrating more than England’s Euro quarter final triumph after shattering odds to scoop a £5,000 betting prize.
England and Sunderland follower Brandon Hunter wagered £28.55 on Betfred’s Pick Your Punt – which gives gamblers a way to create their own bet – in predicting Gareth Southgate’s team would beat Ukraine 4-0, that Harry Kane would score two and that Harry Maguire or John Stones would score a header.
Now the 21-year-old Amazon warehouse worker is planning a summer of celebrations thanks to his £5,024 prize and plans to spend his winnings on a music festival in Malta with pals and a luxury tree house stay.
First he will treat girlfriend Megan to a weekend in a log cabin as he says she deserves a break having worked through the pandemic as a nurse.
Brandon, of Blackhall, is predicting a 1-0 win against Italy in Sunday’s final and said: “I was about to go out or a few pints with my friends.
"I just checked my phone and saw this ‘pick your punt’ offer.
"I thought the odds of 175/1 for all those three things to happen were fair enough, so I went for it.
“I forgot about my daft bet until I was watching the game on TV in the pub and I realised Maguire had scored, and Kane had got two, so I was on.
"I thought we might easily have got more than four to be honest and was relieved when Southgate started making changes.”
Betfred boss Fred Done said: “Good luck to this young fella who has quite a summer mapped out for himself…paid for by yours truly.”