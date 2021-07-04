East Durham Sunderland fan scoops £5,000 after 'daft bet' on England to win 4-0 in Euro quarter final

England and Sunderland follower Brandon Hunter wagered £28.55 on Betfred’s Pick Your Punt – which gives gamblers a way to create their own bet – in predicting Gareth Southgate’s team would beat Ukraine 4-0, that Harry Kane would score two and that Harry Maguire or John Stones would score a header.

Now the 21-year-old Amazon warehouse worker is planning a summer of celebrations thanks to his £5,024 prize and plans to spend his winnings on a music festival in Malta with pals and a luxury tree house stay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Hunter said his win with Betfred was a "decent bit of money" after he put on a tailored bet on England's Euros game against Ukraine.

First he will treat girlfriend Megan to a weekend in a log cabin as he says she deserves a break having worked through the pandemic as a nurse.

Brandon, of Blackhall, is predicting a 1-0 win against Italy in Sunday’s final and said: “I was about to go out or a few pints with my friends.

"I just checked my phone and saw this ‘pick your punt’ offer.

"I thought the odds of 175/1 for all those three things to happen were fair enough, so I went for it.

“I forgot about my daft bet until I was watching the game on TV in the pub and I realised Maguire had scored, and Kane had got two, so I was on.

"I thought we might easily have got more than four to be honest and was relieved when Southgate started making changes.”

Betfred boss Fred Done said: “Good luck to this young fella who has quite a summer mapped out for himself…paid for by yours truly.”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.