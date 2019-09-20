Dramatic photos show firefighters working to save woman after A19 crash

A photo issued by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service following the collision off the A19 near the A183 Chester Road.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has said the collision involved a Range Rover and a LGV, while the North East Ambulance Service has confirmed a second patient was also treated at the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Firefighters from Farringdon and Rainton Bridge Community Fire Stations used Holmatro cutting equipment this morning to release a trapped driver following an RTC on the slip road of the A19 /A183 junction.

“The crews removed the Range Rover's rear seats and driver's door to release the casualty.

“They were then passed over to North East Ambulance Service.”

The incident caused delays for traffic for around an hour while Northumbria Police closed off the road, and drivers were asked to avoid the area until the scene was clear, with a diversion in place.

The force said the woman had been taken to hospital.

Firefighters on the scene used equipment including cutting gear to help the woman free of the vehicle.

It initially believed there was only one vehicle was involved, but has confirmed there was a second.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.59am today (Friday), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound near Chester Road, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and a female driver was taken to hospital.

"The road was closed immediately before the A183 junction and a small diversion put in place to allow a clean-up operation to take place.

Fire crews and paramedics worked together to help free the trapped woman from the Range Rover.

“The road has since reopened."

The route was open to traffic again by 10.30am.

The North East Ambulance Service said it was alerted to the incident at 7.52am and that an off-duty nurse was on the scene to help support the woman.

It sent two double-crewed ambulances and two Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart) and took the woman to Sunderland Royal Hospital’s A&E department.

The emergency teams at work at the crash scene.