Dozens of family homes planned for land next to former Seaburn Centre site on Sunderland seafront
A new 'coastal community’ with dozens of family homes could be built at Sunderland seafront under new plans.
Sunderland-based Avant Homes North East has submitted plans to city leaders, seeking permission to construct 85 homes on a section of land behind the cleared Seaburn Centre site.
The leisure centre was knocked down just over a year ago after Sunderland City Council announced in December 2016 it would be closing the complex was “no longer commercially viable.”
The application for homes comes as planners are deciding the fate proposals from the Inn Collection Group for a £6 million 42-bed hotel with restaurant on land adjacent to the former leisure centre site on Lowey Road.
Avant’s application seeks permission for a mix of two, three and four-bedroom family homes and a range of detached and semi-detached properties.
Each will have a garage, car parking and a “generous garden.”
Stack, which will aim to replicate the success of the shipping container village in Newcastle city centre which brings together food outlets, bars and shops, has already been given the go-ahead for the leisure centre next to the housing development plot.
It is due for completion in spring.
Avant has its regional head office in Colima Avenue in North Hylton and employs 200 people.
It says it is working with residents to understand their views on the proposals and will work with them with the aim of preserving and improving green spaces on and around the site.
Its North East regional director, Jennifer Tupman, said: “We have submitted a proposal for a development of design-led homes that will bring high-quality properties and a wide range of choice for people living in Seaburn.
“We are committed to creating a development that meets the needs of the local community and delivers exceptional new homes for Sunderland.
“Subject to planning approval, we hope to commence construction in early 2020.”
The council has said it is leading a city-wide housing strategy “that will ensure Sunderland has the volume and variety of homes it needs to attract and retain a diverse range of residents.”