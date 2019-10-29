Avant wants to build 85 homes on land behind the former Seaburn Centre site off Lowry Road.

Sunderland-based Avant Homes North East has submitted plans to city leaders, seeking permission to construct 85 homes on a section of land behind the cleared Seaburn Centre site.

The application for homes comes as planners are deciding the fate proposals from the Inn Collection Group for a £6 million 42-bed hotel with restaurant on land adjacent to the former leisure centre site on Lowey Road.

The Seaburn Centre pictured during an exercise workout event in September 1999. The plot where the leisure complex stood is set to become the site of a new Stack venture, with an application in for a housing development at the rear of the plot.

Avant’s application seeks permission for a mix of two, three and four-bedroom family homes and a range of detached and semi-detached properties.

Each will have a garage, car parking and a “generous garden.”

Demolition as it was being carried out at the Seaburn Centre last year. Avant wants to build homes on land at the back of the site.

It is due for completion in spring.

Avant has its regional head office in Colima Avenue in North Hylton and employs 200 people.

It says it is working with residents to understand their views on the proposals and will work with them with the aim of preserving and improving green spaces on and around the site.

Its North East regional director, Jennifer Tupman, said: “We have submitted a proposal for a development of design-led homes that will bring high-quality properties and a wide range of choice for people living in Seaburn.

“We are committed to creating a development that meets the needs of the local community and delivers exceptional new homes for Sunderland.

“Subject to planning approval, we hope to commence construction in early 2020.”