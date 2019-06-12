More than £2,600 has now been raised for the family of a five-year-old boy who is unable to walk which will help them install a lift directly into the bedroom he shares with his twin brother.

Alfie Doran’s parents were told a week after his first birthday that the youngster has Baliteral Spastic Cerebral Palsy - which affects him from the chin down.

Alfie with family and fundraisers at Grindon Young People Centre event



Dedicated fundraisers have devoted their time and effort to support the family and now more than £2,600 has been raised for the five-year-old.

The family, with the help of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, are trying to raise more than £10,000 needed to install a lift in their home directly into Alfie’s bedroom – which he shares with twin brother Brody-Lee.

Sophie Dow, Alfie’s mum, said: “We’re really pleased with the fundraising so far, we knew it’s not the kind of money that you get overnight.

“We’re hoping that we’ll have it by Christmas. We’re trying to fit in fundraisers and events when ever we can and the support we’ve received from the community is fantastic.

Sophie Dow mum of Alfie Doran (centre) pouring coffee to his nana's Joanne Dow (left) and Michelle Doran .

“It is a real struggle and I shouldn’t be lifting Alfie at the moment but we’ll get there.”

A family fun day, which took place at Grindon Young People Centre, to support the youngster took place last month.

Around £650 has been raised and will be split between Alfie’s fund and money towards the Sandhill Ward Action for Kids holiday group, which is held at the centre.

Ray Knox said: “It was a good success. We raised just short of £600 on the day and with additional donations that have come in our total is around £650.

“When I heard about the family and their appeal I think it really hit home because I have a twin.

“I remember growing up and we shared a bedroom and experiences together - all the stuff that Alfie and Brody-Lee find it harder to do.

“That’s what really hit home from me.

“The funds will be split between Alfie and his family and the Sandhill Ward Action for Kids holiday group.

“The money helps is run the club, buying equipment and food and tacking them on trips outside of the centre.”

To donate to the Alfie’s cause click here.

Sophie Dow mum of Alfie Doran (standing centre) with guests and volunteers at a coffee fundraiser held in the Pennywell Youth Project.