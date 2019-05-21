Domino contest is spot on in increasing dementia awareness

The numbers were certainly spot on when a community came together for a domino contest with a difference.

The competition's final at Jubilee Hall, in West Rainton, celebrated a year since the start of a campaign to make the village dementia friendly.

Eager faces during the domino competition.

It also marked the beginning of nationwide Dementia Action Week between May 20-26.

After forming a steering group locally, 10 volunteers have since recruited nearly 140 active supporters as well as the backing of West Rainton's primary school, church, surgery and 21 businesses.

Regular events are now held to increase inclusiveness for those living with dementia while also promoting awareness of the illness to others.

The volunteers aim to earn West Rainton the title of a dementia friendly community from the Alzheimer's Society.

Competitors enjoy the competition.

Backed by West Rainton and Leamside Parish Council, the domino contest attracted dozens of entrants from children to pensioners with two residents of the village's Springfield Lodge Care Home, brothers Archie and Morris Munro, emerging as victors in the final.

Steering group chairman Emily Burns thanked everyone for their involvement and said: "It was a chance to bring all ages and areas of the community together because dementia doesn’t discriminate and the aim is to unite everyone in the fight against dementia.

"Every three minutes someone in the UK develops dementia. It could be your mum, your brother, your neighbour or your best friend.

"For this reason it’s for all of us in our community to take time to understand, offer a helping hand and start talking about dementia.”

The domino competition at Springfield Lodge.

Among the regular events which take place in the village is a memory cafe at Arden House, in Prospect View, on the second Friday of every month from 1pm-3pm.

This allows people living with dementia and their carers to engage with others and access support.

An open community session for the public to learn more about the illness and the steering group's work takes place on Sunday, May 26, in the village's St Mary's Church from 10.45am-11.45am.

Further details are available at www.wrldementiafriends.org.uk/.