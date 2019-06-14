An historic festival which was brought back to life three years ago is set to be even bigger and better this year.

This year’s Hetton Carnival is set to be another weekend for all ages to enjoy when it returns to Hetton Lyons Country Park on June 22-23 from 10am to 5pm on both days.

Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, kite flying, a streetfood village, shopping stalls and a wellbeing village from Sunderland Culture.

There’ll be a range of activities to enjoy including Canny Kitchen cookery demonstrations, aeriel artists, crochet and embroidery crafts, blacksmithing at the forge, baby yoga, music from award winning Aukestra, silent disco, singing workshops and more.

Organiser Fiona Harnett said: “Following the huge success of last year’s Hetton Carnival weekend we are all completely delighted to be back at the Country Park again with another amazing jam-packed family friendly community celebration.

“We encourage all visitors to head down with a picnic blanket and enjoy everything on offer. This year the Sunderland Culture theme is health and well being and the activities and entertainment you will be able to enjoy are sensational. We are so passionate about this annual event that continues to be well loved and supported by our community.”

New additions this year also include and ‘80s and ‘90s Car Culture display, raft building on the lake brought to you by Springboard and live music.

Entry is free, but the car park welcomes all donations which goes straight back into the Country Park.



