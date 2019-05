If your subject meets strict criteria and attracts 100,000 signatures then it may earn a Parliamentary debate. Here are just some with a Sunderland flavour which didn't make the magic number or were rejected in the first place. The headlines, with the occasional amendment, quote each petition's title.

1. Sunderland needs a new leisure centre Reminiscing fondly about Crowtree Leisure Centre, it read: "We miss the ice rink and fun pool and want our kids to have the fun and memories we had as children." Petition was closed in 2012 after attracting 1,492 signatures.

2. Deporting Nicklas Bendtner "He is now making the people and fans of Sunderland Association Football Club suffer," outlined the rejected December 2011 petition. Bendtner, despite a later derby goal versus Newcastle, lasted only a year on loan on Wearside.

3. Save the Sunderland Alzheimer's Society Centre from closure Petition submitted in February 2019, which praised the Hylton Road centre's work, was rejected on the grounds that "its about something that the UK Government or Parliament is not responsible for".

4. Put Sunderland back into County Durham Attracted just 99 signatures back in 2013 and closed after the six-month cut-off period.

