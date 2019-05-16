Delight as Dolly marks her 100th birthday

A woman who has delighted in a life filled with family, four-legged friends, holiday homes and her favourite tipple of sherry has marked her 100th birthday.

Dorothy Wise has celebrated her milestone day surrounded by her loved ones, with a special visit from pupils at Eppleton Primary, who sang happy birthday and presented banners they have made in her honour.

Born in Colliery Row, Dorothy - who is known as Dolly - was educated at Middle Rainton and Leamside schools and lived for most of her life in East Rainton before moving to Hetton three years ago.

She married Thomas Wise on Christmas Day in 1941 and had many jobs, including working in a Birtley munitions factory, before moving to one in Newton Aycliffe, to help in the Second World War effort.

Later in life she was a carer at Moorhouse Gardens Care Home in Hetton for many years.

Outside of work, she has always enjoyed caravan holidays, with one sited in Eastgate for almost 60 years, and still has one today.

Dolly also loves dogs, especially Jack Russells, Chihuahuas and Pomeranians, with her current companion Mini, a Chihuahua.

Dolly, who was widowed in 1969, is mum to Tom, 74, and Peter, is mother-in-law to Tom’s wife Mary and Peter’s wife Pauline, and is grandmother to Stuart, Jeanette, Steven and David.

She is also a great-grandmother to Ryan, Ross, Jodie, Emma, Matt, Calvin, Bethany and Jade and a great-great grandmother to Kaia.

Stuart said on behalf of her loved ones: “The family are very happy and proud of her achievement of reaching 100 and everyone has nothing but respect for her.

“This was proved on Christmas morning when about 20 family members of all ages pack into her tiny bungalow to toast her with her favourite tipple a glass of sherry.

“She is a very independent woman and at first didn’t want any fuss about her birthday, but as it has become closer she has become more excited and proud about it as it has dawned on her what an achievement it is.

“We are having a small party for her the Saturday after her birthday and family members from Yorkshire are also coming to celebrate so she is looking forward to it as she loves the family being together.”