Officers were called at 9.45am today (December 3) to the Saltburn Road area where a man was sadly found dead.

Northumbria Police said it was treating the death as ‘unexplained’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police sadly found a man who was deceased.

A force spokesperson said: “At 9.45am today (Friday) we were called to the Saltburn Road area of Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene and sadly found a man who was deceased. His death is currently being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.