Death of man in Sunderland being treated as 'unexplained' by police

The death of a man in Sunderland is being treated as ‘unexplained’, police have said.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 2:28 pm

Officers were called at 9.45am today (December 3) to the Saltburn Road area where a man was sadly found dead.

Northumbria Police said it was treating the death as ‘unexplained’.

Read More

Read More
Sunderland primary school ranked top school in North East, according to The Sund...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police sadly found a man who was deceased.

A force spokesperson said: “At 9.45am today (Friday) we were called to the Saltburn Road area of Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene and sadly found a man who was deceased. His death is currently being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

SunderlandNorthumbria PoliceEmergency services