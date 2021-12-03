Death of man in Sunderland being treated as 'unexplained' by police
The death of a man in Sunderland is being treated as ‘unexplained’, police have said.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 2:28 pm
Officers were called at 9.45am today (December 3) to the Saltburn Road area where a man was sadly found dead.
Northumbria Police said it was treating the death as ‘unexplained’.
A force spokesperson said: “At 9.45am today (Friday) we were called to the Saltburn Road area of Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended the scene and sadly found a man who was deceased. His death is currently being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are ongoing.”