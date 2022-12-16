Detectives are continuing to search 32-year-old Alexander Carr in connection with the death and yesterday, December 15, police descended on Cramlington hospital after reports of a sighting.

Now, Michelle’s devastated daughter, Shannon Brown, 29, has launched a Go Fund Me page to help with the costs of her Mam’s funeral - with over £1400 raised in just 12 hours.

Shannon Brown with pictures of mum Michelle Hanson

In a message to readers on the page, Shannon said: “Michelle was a kind heart who didn't have a lot in life but would give her last for you to be OK. Mother to Steven, Shannon, Dave, Tommy, William, and grandmother (Nana) to Lexi Leigh, Michelle has been stolen from this world and the people that loved her by someone else's action.

“The worst is I have only been able to see my mother once since she was murdered, which was to ID her; this was done through a glass window. My Mams body has also not been released yet due to the ongoing murder investigation.”

The page has a goal of £3500 and any extra money raised will be used to support Michelle’s young sons Dave, Tommy and William.

Michelle Hanson was found at a property in Brady Street, in Sunderland, on Saturday, December 3.

In the video, Shannon said: “As a family, we are all devastated by what has happened,” she says.

"My Mam was a caring, kind and loving person. She would never hurt anyone, even if someone did something to hurt her, she would forgive them because she always saw the good in people. She always got on with things and never gave up.”

Members of the public should not approach Carr but instead alert officers immediately if they have seen him or know of his whereabouts.

To support Shannon’s fundraising for her mam’s funeral, visit her Go Fund Me page here.