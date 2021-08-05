Branded as the Metro Takeover programme, it will see major regional arts organisations including Sunderland Culture, Dance City and Cultural Spring run community projects and commissions at stations across the system.

Newcastle-based Southpaw Dance Company marked the launch on Wednesday, August 4, at Sunderland’s Park Lane with a dance specially co-commissioned by Nexus and Dance City and choreographed by Robby Graham of Southpaw Dance Company.

Crowds watch as the dancers perform REACH at Sunderland's Park Lane.

Titled REACH, it was performed by 14 emerging dance artists that are part of the postgraduate company The Collective, based at Dance City.

The Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “We will be turning Metro into a platform for community arts and live performances by creative people from across North East England over the coming year.

“We are launching this Metro Takeover with a little piece of history by welcoming Southpaw Dance Company as the first professional dance group to perform at our stations in more than 40 years.

The event launched Nexus' biggest ever community arts programme.

“From next month, with the support of cultural partners and Arts Council England, we will be promoting opportunities for communities to join new visual and performing arts projects with Metro providing a reach to new audiences. Creative arts and the barriers it breaks down are a great way to help people reconnect with Metro in their everyday lives.”

