Brian and Donna Henderson are continuing their fundraising mission for a high-end endoscopy machine called a ‘Spectar EndoFlex System’ at Sunderland Royal Hospital, which could help fast track a cancer diagnosis.

It comes after Brian, aged 66, was diagnosed tongue, throat and lymph gland cancer in 2014 and was treated in the ENT department of the hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian and Jordan Henderson with the captain's shirt from Liverpool's 5-0 win over Manchester United.

Now football fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on Jordan Henderson’s captain’s shirt, which he wore during Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 24 – a scoreline that was last achieved in the fixture nearly 100 years ago.

The raffle for the historic Liverpool shirt is now live with tickets costing just £25 each and multiple entries into the draw are permitted.

Brian said: “The shirt is probably one of the more iconic Liverpool shirts in recent years, given the magnitude of the result but it was also a record breaking game for Jordan.

"He became the all-time top passing Premier League player, with 17,002 completed passes and also achieved a record 144 touches in a match.

Brian hopes the shirt will raise the biggest amount of the fundraiser yet.

"I called him after the game to congratulate him and joked on asking what was happening with Mo Salah’s hat-trick shirt and he just replied with ‘dad, don’t go there’.”

"However he was more than happy to donate the captain’s shirt and I’m hoping that it will be able to raise a lot of money for charity, especially with it being such a unique raffle.

"I think it would be great if a junior football team could buy a ticket and win it because I’d imagine if they were to sell it, it would raise a lot of money for them.”

Jordan managed to break two Premier League records in the iconic win.

Brian and Donna are now 40% of the way towards their fundraising goal of £85,000, something that has surprised the couple.

Brian added: “I was really surprised at the amount that we had managed to raise following the raffles of the first lot of football shirts.

"I’ve had phone calls from people who live as far as Australia as they are wanting to bid on the shirts.

"I think the biggest shock was that we managed to raise just £15,000 alone from just family and friends for Donna’s skydive.”

Consultant Otolaryngologist and Head and Neck Surgeon, Mr Frank Stafford, Brian and Donna Henderson and Laura-Jayne Watson, Senior Specialist Speech and Language Therapist

He commented: "It had quite a devastating impact on my life but fortunately for me I had my treatment here at the ENT in Sunderland.

“If it wasn’t for those guys, I mean everybody from the receptionists, nurses, speech therapists, surgeons, I wouldn’t be here today.

"It means a huge amount to me to raise money for the ENT at Sunderland because it’s a way for us to give back to them.”

A new fundraising page has been set up for the raffle of the Liverpool shirt, click here for further details on how to enter the raffle.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.