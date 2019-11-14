The ‘real’ Santa Claus and members of the Brothers from other Mothers motorbike group, based in South Shields, will spread Christmas cheer on Saturday, November 16 with a charity drive from Simonside, Jarrow to Billingham in Teesside.

Santa – aka Rob Seales, of Tyne Dock – announced himself as the real Father Christmas last month, having been growing his white beard since January.

The dad-of-two is making house visits, attending events and switching on Christmas lights across the North East on his ‘sleigh’ – a Suzuki Volusia motorbike – all to raise money for good causes.

The Real Santa Claus Rob Seales on his motorbike sleigh

Since his story appeared in the Gazette, he has become the official Santa Claus for Alnwick Castle and is almost fully booked for visits throughout December.

“It’s really taken off, it’s going great,” said the 50-year-old.

“The response on the Facebook page has been overwhelming. I wish I had started it sooner because I would have been able to do so much more, but next year will be even bigger and better.

“It’s slowly bringing the magic back to Christmas bit by bit.”

On Saturday, Rob and other members of the bike group dressed in reindeer onesies, will set off from Tescos on Towers Pl, Jarrow at 1.30pm before making their way to Billingham.

There will be stop-off points at Morrisons in South Shields and Seaburn; Asda in Byron Place, Seaham; and either Asda on Surtees Road, Peterlee or David Sykes Superbikes in Horden before calling at Asda on Marina Way, Hartlepool.

Along the way they will be giving out sweet treats and collecting donations for Hebburn Help food bank.

“I have got a feeling there are going to be quite a few people turn up and hopefully there will be people waving to Santa on the route down”, added Rob.

“They are a great bunch of people at Hebburn Helps, who do loads for the community and last year we raised over £100 for them.”

“I just hope everybody gets the chance to see Santa.”