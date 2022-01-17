Cyclist to tour Northern League stadiums in 320-mile trip to raise money for Bradley Lowery Foundation

Mark Harrison, 37, has fundraised for the foundation for three years and has so far helped raise more than £3,000 alone and more than £20,000 as part of two charity football teams.

Mark, who is a big Sunderland AFC fan, started raising money for the charity after being touched by the story of Bradley, from Blackhall, who sadly passed away in 2017.

The tour will see Mark travel around the North East, visiting all 41 Northern League clubs over four days, starting in Carlisle on April 11 and ending at his local side in Newton Aycliffe on April 14.

Mark Harrison, 37

Among the grounds he will stop at re Horden, Easington Colliery, Seaham Red Star, Sunderland RCA and Jarrow.

He will also pass through Blackhall.

Mark is aiming to raise £300 from the bike ride to fund his participation in Bradley Lowery Foundation charity football matches.

Bradley Lowery, pictured with mum Gemma, at his sixth birthday party.

He said: “I have been a volunteer for the Bradley Lowery Foundation for around three years now. I was asked by a friend to play in a charity football match in London and I couldn't say no. I have also integrated my passion for cycling into it by using that as a way to spread what I do. I use my cycling to pay for each charity football game I play in, putting the amounts we have to raise in each pot.”

“This year I have had the idea to involve the Northern League and its 41 teams. Many of these clubs share the story of Bradley and have helped to raise funds for the charity so it is a good way for me to show appreciation to them and visit all of the clubs. I plan to ride to all 39 grounds where 41 teams play.”

Mark’ previous fundraising efforts for the foundation include the Coast to Coast and a 400 mile ride around Yorkshire.

Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Mark for his hard work fundraising for the foundation over the past three years and wish him the best of luck with this latest endeavour.”

