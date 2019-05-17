Crowds flock to Sunderland Sikh Centre for Punjabi Mela open day

Sunderland’s Sikh community threw open its doors to the city for the third time in an event that was bigger and better than ever.

The centre in The Cloisters, Ashbrooke, held its third annual Punjabi Mela open day.

Youngsters entertain

Visitors were able to sample Punjabi food, watch displays of dancing, get Henna tattoos and even try their hand at turban tying.

There was also a demonstration by a local karate club.

Among the guests was outgoing Mayor of Sunderland Coun Lynda Scanlan, making one of the last visits of her mayoral year. Sikh Association vice-chair Buta Sangha said members had been delighted with the support from Wearsiders and were already looking forward to next year.

“It was a very good turn-out, with more people than last year,” he said.

It was a very good turn-out, with more people than last year. Buta Sangha

“There were a lot of other things happening on the day but we had support from a lot of the local communities, including the Bangladeshi Community Centre, in Tatham Street. There will be another open day next year.”

A song for the audience

Musical entertainment

Sampling the buffet

Traditional dress was the order of the day

Colourful traditional costime

One of the dancers

Enjoying the dancing