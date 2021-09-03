Crimestoppers offers £1,000 reward to catch arsonists following spate of East Durham blazes

Crimestoppers is offering rewards of up to £1,000 to anyone whose information leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

The appeal follows a number of deliberate fires started recently in the Peterlee area.

Ruth McNee, North East regional manager at Crimestoppers, has now said: “We all have to work together to help keep our communities safe from harm.

Rubbish and tyres were set alight as part of a recent arson attack in Brandling Court, Shotton Colliery.

"Often it’s the smallest piece of information that can be key to catching someone responsible for deliberately starting fires, which is why we are appealing to anybody who has suspicions or knows who is involved to come forward.

“We know that for some people it can be difficult to speak directly to the authorities, which is why our charity, independent of the police, is here to help. If you’ve noticed people or vehicles acting suspiciously around the time of an arson attack, then tell our charity what you know.

“Please do the right thing and speak up. Our charity is here 24/7, 365 days a year. We guarantee your anonymity. Nobody will ever know that you made the call, or used our anonymous online form and your information could help catch those responsible or prevent another potentially devastating arson attack.”

Only information passed directly to Crimestoppers, using the untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via the 0800 555 111 freephone number, will qualify for the reward.

