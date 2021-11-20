CPR performed after man collapses outside Stadium of Light in 'serious medical incident' following Ipswich Town game
Emergency services performed CPR after a man collapsed outside the Stadium of Light following the victory over Ipswich Town.
Emergency services were called to the Stadium of Light following the clubs 2-0 win at home to Ipswich Town for what was described as a ‘serious medical incident’
Paramedics performed CPR at the scene after an elderly man collapsed before being transported to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 17:03 to reports of a person collapsed next to the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. CPR was in progress at the scene. We sent a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic and an emergency ambulance and transported an elderly male to Sunderland Royal Hospital."
Drivers have been warned to avoid the area as traffic delays may be possible.
A Stadium of Light spokesperson said: “We are currently working with the emergency services following a serious medical incident outside the stadium. Fans are advised that there may be traffic delays as a result and motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible.”