CPR performed after man collapses outside Stadium of Light in 'serious medical incident' following Ipswich Town game

Emergency services performed CPR after a man collapsed outside the Stadium of Light following the victory over Ipswich Town.

By Sam Johnson
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 6:47 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th November 2021, 7:09 pm

Emergency services were called to the Stadium of Light following the clubs 2-0 win at home to Ipswich Town for what was described as a ‘serious medical incident’

Paramedics performed CPR at the scene after an elderly man collapsed before being transported to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 17:03 to reports of a person collapsed next to the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. CPR was in progress at the scene. We sent a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic and an emergency ambulance and transported an elderly male to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area as traffic delays may be possible.

A Stadium of Light spokesperson said: “We are currently working with the emergency services following a serious medical incident outside the stadium. Fans are advised that there may be traffic delays as a result and motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible.”

