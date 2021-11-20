Emergency services were called to the Stadium of Light following the clubs 2-0 win at home to Ipswich Town for what was described as a ‘serious medical incident’

Paramedics performed CPR at the scene after an elderly man collapsed before being transported to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 17:03 to reports of a person collapsed next to the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. CPR was in progress at the scene. We sent a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic and an emergency ambulance and transported an elderly male to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area as traffic delays may be possible.