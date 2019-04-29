Courageous Corey to meet Marvel heroes thanks to kind-hearted Sunderland Echo reader

A schoolboy who lives with an incurable brain condition will get to meet his hero Spider-Man - thanks to a kind-hearted Echo reader.

Corey Adey, eight, is set for a VIP meet and greet with the stars of Marvel Universe LIVE when the show heads to Newcastle this autumn after one of our competition winners donated their prize to the brave youngster from Easington Lane.

Corey is a huge Spider-Man fan

Earlier this month we teamed up with Marvel to give away three family tickets to the superhero extravaganza. One of the first names out of the hat was John Snowdon whose entry came with a letter asking for the prize to be donated to his great nephew Corey because he’s such a big Spider-Man fan.

It was the latest surprise for Corey who won a Child of Courage award at our Best of Wearside Awards earlier this year in recognition of his battle with Moyamoya, which is so rare it only affects one in a million people.

The condition means that Corey suffers from regular mini strokes and has had to undergo brain surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital where surgeons operated for more than five hours to increase the blood flow to his brain and help alleviate the symptoms of the condition.

It’s proved a success and his almost daily mini strokes have been reduced to three since the surgery earlier this year.

Corey with some of his Marvel heroes

Despite it all, Corey has kept smiling.

Proud mum Jade Abbott, 29, said: “I didn’t have a clue my uncle had entered the competition. We had thought about getting tickets to the show because it’s Corey’s dad’s birthday the week before, but hadn’t got round to it. So when we found out the prize had been donated to Corey we were over the moon.

“He’s so excited. He’s a huge Marvel fan, and especially loves Spider-Man, so he’s going to be in his element on the night. He keeps asking when we’re going and I’ve been telling him it’s when the snow’s on the ground.”

She added: “He’s been through so much this year but he’s become like a little celebrity since he won his award, with people recognising him.”

Marvel have upgraded his family tickets to VIP Meet and Greet

As well as four tickets to the show and a meet and greet on November 21, Marvel Universe LIVE sent Corey a goody bag of Marvel merchandise.

Corey, who attends Easington Lane Primary School, said: “I can’t wait to go to the show, I was really surprised when my mam said we had tickets. I can’t wait to see Spider-Man.”

A spokeswoman for Marvel Universe LIVE said: “We were really touched by Corey’s story so when we found out the tickets had been donated to him we decided to upgrade his tickets to VIP Meet and Greet with some of the characters. He’s such a big fan and a very deserving winner and we’re delighted to have him come along on the night.”

•Marvel Universe LIVE is at Utilita Arena, Newcastle, from November 21-24. Tickets from www.marveluniverselive.co.uk





