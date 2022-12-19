Coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of Sunderland man Paul Hudson
A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died last week.
By Kevin Clark
28 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
19th Dec 2022, 11:11am
Paul William A Hudson, 75, passed away on Thursday, December 15, at his home in High Barnes.
His neighbours do not know of any family and there is no next of kin on his hospital and GP records.
Anyone with information should contact corner’s officer Jessica Lee at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7844 or 07885 263925, by email on [email protected] or through the coroner’s website: www.sunderlandcoroner.co.uk