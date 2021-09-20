Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of 89-year-old Sunderland man Joseph Conaboy

Can you help trace the family of Joseph Conaboy?

Joseph Conaboy, 89 died at a care home in Castletown, Sunderland, yesterday, Sunday, September 19.

It is believed that Mr Conaboy may have a son.

Sunderland Coroners officer Andrew Weighill is asking for any friends or family of Joseph to come forward.

Anyone who is able to assist in tracing Mr Conaboy’s family should contact Andrew Weighill on 0191 5617841 or [email protected]

