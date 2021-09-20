Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of 89-year-old Sunderland man Joseph Conaboy
A Sunderland coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family or friends of a 89-year-old man.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:34 pm
Joseph Conaboy, 89 died at a care home in Castletown, Sunderland, yesterday, Sunday, September 19.
It is believed that Mr Conaboy may have a son.
Sunderland Coroners officer Andrew Weighill is asking for any friends or family of Joseph to come forward.
Anyone who is able to assist in tracing Mr Conaboy’s family should contact Andrew Weighill on 0191 5617841 or [email protected]