Concerns grow for welfare of missing Sunderland teenager

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:56 BST
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a Sunderland teenager who has been missing for over a week.

Police officers are now appealing to the public to help locate Dillyn Sherrington, 17.

Dillyn Sherrington. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Dillyn was last seen in the Roker area of the city on Tuesday, April 1, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Dillyn, who is described as white, of medium build with short brown hair which is longer on top.

“Dillyn, or anyone with information on his whereabouts should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat and report forms on our website.”

You can also call 101 and quote log number NP-20250331-1180.

