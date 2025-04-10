Concerns grow for welfare of missing Sunderland teenager
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police officers are now appealing to the public to help locate Dillyn Sherrington, 17.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Dillyn was last seen in the Roker area of the city on Tuesday, April 1, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Dillyn, who is described as white, of medium build with short brown hair which is longer on top.
“Dillyn, or anyone with information on his whereabouts should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat and report forms on our website.”
You can also call 101 and quote log number NP-20250331-1180.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.