Concerns grow for welfare of missing Sunderland teenager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a Sunderland teenager who has been missing for over a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers are now appealing to the public to help locate Dillyn Sherrington, 17.

Dillyn Sherrington. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Dillyn was last seen in the Roker area of the city on Tuesday, April 1, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Dillyn, who is described as white, of medium build with short brown hair which is longer on top.

“Dillyn, or anyone with information on his whereabouts should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat and report forms on our website.”

You can also call 101 and quote log number NP-20250331-1180.