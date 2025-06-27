Concerns grow for welfare of missing Sunderland man

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:54 BST

Concerns are growing for a missing Sunderland man who was last seen in the early hours of this morning (June 27).

Daniel Adekunle, aged 29, was last seen in the Shiney Row area at 3am today (Friday).

Daniel Adekunle.placeholder image
Daniel Adekunle. | NP

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Police and Daniel’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his whereabouts.

“Daniel is described as a black man, about 6ft tall, with a beard and a short afro hairstyle.

“He is believed to be wearing glasses, a dark-coloured hoody and red jogging bottoms.”

Daniel, or anyone with information on where he might be, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via the report forms on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250627-0139.

