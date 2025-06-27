Concerns grow for welfare of missing Sunderland man
Daniel Adekunle, aged 29, was last seen in the Shiney Row area at 3am today (Friday).
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Police and Daniel’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his whereabouts.
“Daniel is described as a black man, about 6ft tall, with a beard and a short afro hairstyle.
“He is believed to be wearing glasses, a dark-coloured hoody and red jogging bottoms.”
Daniel, or anyone with information on where he might be, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via the report forms on their website.
You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250627-0139.
