Concerns grow for the welfare of missing Washington man Lesley Barrass

Lesley, 61, who is from the from the Columbia area of the town, was last seen leaving the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead at about 6.50pm (Monday) when he also spoke briefly to a family member on the phone.

However, he has not been heard from since and police are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Searches are ongoing to locate Lesley and ensure he is safe and well. We are now asking anybody who thinks they may have seen him to get in touch.

“Lesley is a white male of slim build, with long grey hair and a moustache. He is believed to be wearing a black parka coat with fur around the hood and black trainers.

“He is believed to be unsteady on his feet and may have facial bruising following a recent fall.”

Lesley, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to immediately call Northumbria Police on 101 and quote reference NP-20230327-1258.