Concerns grow for the welfare of missing teenage girl Rebecca Stewart

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing teenage girl who may have travelled to other parts of the region, including Sunderland.

Rebecca Stewart.

Rebecca Stewart, 16, was last seen in the Cheviot Mount area of Byker at around 12.30pm yesterday (Friday August 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Rebecca has not been heard from since and police are now growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"Officers have been carrying out extensive searches to locate Rebecca since she was first reported missing and are now appealing to the public for their help.

"Rebecca is described as being a white female, around 5 foot 2 inches tall, of slim build with long red hair.

"Rebecca is believed to have been wearing black leggings, a black coat with black trainers and carrying a cream fur bag.

"It is believed that Rebecca could have travelled by bus or train to other parts of the North East."