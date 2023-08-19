News you can trust since 1873
Concerns grow for the welfare of missing teenage girl Rebecca Stewart

Contact the police if you know of Rebecca's whereabouts.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 19th Aug 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing teenage girl who may have travelled to other parts of the region, including Sunderland.

Rebecca Stewart, 16, was last seen in the Cheviot Mount area of Byker at around 12.30pm yesterday (Friday August 18).

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Rebecca has not been heard from since and police are now growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

 "Officers have been carrying out extensive searches to locate Rebecca since she was first reported missing and are now appealing to the public for their help.

"Rebecca is described as being a white female, around 5 foot 2 inches tall, of slim build with long red hair.

"Rebecca is believed to have been wearing black leggings, a black coat with black trainers and carrying a cream fur bag.

"It is believed that Rebecca could have travelled by bus or train to other parts of the North East."

Rebecca, or anyone who believes they have seen her or know of her whereabouts is is asked to contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101 quoting reference number: M009429/23.

