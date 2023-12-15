Concerns grow for missing Sunderland teenager Kieran Bellerby

Police are appealing for Kieran to get in touch.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of missing teenager Kieran Bellerby.

Kieran, 18, has been missing from the Edith Street area of the city since 1am yesterday (Friday December 14) and he has failed to return home.

He has not been heard from since and police are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Kieran Bellerby

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Searches are currently ongoing to find him – and officers are asking anybody who thinks they may have seen Kieran to get in touch with the police. "He is described as a white male, around 6 ft 2 inches tall, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair. "Kieran is believed to be dressed in all black, and wearing a ‘Moncler’ jacket."