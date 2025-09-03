Concerns grow for missing Sunderland teenager

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing teenager who has not been seen for seven days.

Steven Snowdon, 19, was last seen last Wednesday (August 27) – but was later spoken with on the phone last Friday (August 29).

Steven Snowdon, 19. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “He has not been seen or spoken with since, and officers and Steven’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Steven is from the Hetton-le-Hole area and has links to Houghton-le-Spring and the Horden area of County Durham.

“He is described as a white man, about 6ft tall, of slim build, with short blonde hair.

“Steven was last seen wearing a light grey tracksuit jacket with a light-coloured hoodie on underneath, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.”

Steven, or anyone with information as to where he might be, are urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it form on their website.

You can also call 101.