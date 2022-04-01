Concern grows for missing man who was last seen more than 24 hours ago
Durham Constabulary are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who went missing yesterday morning (March 31).
By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:28 pm
Named Andrew, the 33-year-old was last seen in The Avenues area of Chester-le-Street at about 10.30am.
He is described as slim build, about 5ft 8ins tall, with curly brown hair and glasses.
He was last seen wearing black shoes and tracksuit bottoms, black jumper and a blue padded coat with a hood. He was also carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 136 of March 31.