Glenn Stoddart hasn't been seen since Friday, October 8.

Glenn Stoddart was last seen in the Hartlepool area on Friday evening, October 8.

Glenn is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, with brown hair, which is possibly greying.

It is believed he has links to the Sunderland and Bishop Auckland areas as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police have said that officers are concerned for Glenn’s welfare.

Anyone who may have seen him, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 172557.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.