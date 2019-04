Police have asked for help to try and find a man who has gone missing from his home.

Durham Constabulary has said it is concerned for the welfare of Scott William Thompson, who lives in the Durham area.

A spokesman said: "If there are any sightings of Scott, or information with regards to his whereabouts, please contact Durham Police."

The force can be called on 101, 999 if urgent and people have been asked to quote incident DHM-22042019-0510.