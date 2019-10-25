Comedian Chris Ramsey's former headteacher sends good luck message ahead of Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special
A South Shields comedian has received a special message from his former headteacher ahead of his sixth appearance on BBC One hit show, Strictly Come Dancing.
Chris Ramsey is already proving a firm favourite on this year’s series as he prepares to take to the dance floor again this weekend for the show’s Halloween special.
His former headteacher Sir Ken Gibson appeared on last week’s show when the dad-of-one performed for pupils at his old school, Harton Academy, in South Shields.
Now Sir Gibson, who is also a University of Sunderland Honorary graduate, has sent a special good luck message to Chris and says the comedian and dance partner, Karen Hauer, proved a real inspiration to pupils and staff as they attend weekly rehearsals at the school.
“They have been rehearsing in our new dance studio and to see how much Chris has improved has been brilliant.
“We are watching the show every week and supporting him. I think Karen has done a tremendous job, especially as Chris has had no dance training.”
Sir Ken says he remembers Chris as a pupil when he played the role of Inspector O’Dreary in a school production of Bugsy Malone.
Chris left Harton in 2002 before starting a Film and Media programme at the University of Sunderland. He would later leave as his comedy career began to take off.
Sir Ken said: “The BBC came and filmed here last week. It’s interesting that it was almost exactly 10 years ago that that we had Cheryl Cole here when Joe McElderry, another former pupil, made it through to the final of the X Factor.”
The 33-year-old is a regular on television screens, starring in The Chris Ramsey Show, two series of critically-acclaimed BBC Two sitcom Hebburn and most recently, Married to a Celebrity and Parenting for Idiots alongside wife Rosie on Channel 4.
Sir Ken is now hoping his former pupil can add the Strictly crown to his many accolades.
He added: “He’s an amazing lad with a talented partner so we all have our fingers crossed for them this weekend.”