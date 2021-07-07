Come on England! Fans show support ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final
Families across the North East and beyond have been flying their red and white flags with pride throughout the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.
And as Gareth Southgate’s England side prepares to face Denmark in the semi-finals on Wednesday, July 7 at 8pm, we’ve put together some of your fantastic fan pictures. From dogs in England shirts to some very proud young fans with their flags and scarves, we’ve got it all! Check out our picture special and let’s get ready to cheer on our national team. Thanks to everyone who shared a photo.
